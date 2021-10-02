$15.74 Million in Sales Expected for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will announce $15.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $7.30 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $9.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $26.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $88.29 million, with estimates ranging from $48.21 million to $127.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $763.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $28,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,028 shares of company stock valued at $536,998. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,696,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,042,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

