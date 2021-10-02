$175.12 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to post sales of $175.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.00 million and the highest is $179.67 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $121.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $698.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $694.80 million to $703.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $755.41 million, with estimates ranging from $748.33 million to $762.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $186,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,093 shares of company stock worth $2,391,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after buying an additional 234,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,558,000 after buying an additional 116,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,408,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,667,000 after buying an additional 60,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,687,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,821,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,475,000 after purchasing an additional 41,399 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POWI stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.36. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $53.68 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 42.62%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.