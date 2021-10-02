1irstcoin Achieves Market Cap of $14.69 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 52.5% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $14.69 million and $24,872.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00102251 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.