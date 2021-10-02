1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Down 11.1% This Week

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $147,882.34 and approximately $504,531.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002583 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00103975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00147086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,607.74 or 0.99794260 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.05 or 0.06984558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002522 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

