1World Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10,239.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, 1World has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. 1World has a market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $10,239.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World coin can now be bought for about $0.0981 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,754.26 or 0.45238402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00118761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00227348 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

About 1World

1WO is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

