$2.55 EPS Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the highest is $2.61. Owens Corning reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $8.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $9.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%.

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 611,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after acquiring an additional 243,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.07. 913,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.35. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $64.56 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

