$20.08 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce $20.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.53 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $21.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $85.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.01 million to $86.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $84.80 million, with estimates ranging from $83.19 million to $87.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.99 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDUS. Hovde Group raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.96. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 7.8% during the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.