$20.79 Million in Sales Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will announce sales of $20.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.80 million and the highest is $21.94 million. CuriosityStream posted sales of $8.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $71.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.70 million to $71.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $121.84 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $131.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. The business had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CURI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.37.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.