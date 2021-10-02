$20.79 Million in Sales Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will announce sales of $20.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.80 million and the highest is $21.94 million. CuriosityStream posted sales of $8.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $71.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.70 million to $71.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $121.84 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $131.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.
CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. The business had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CURI opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.37.
About CuriosityStream
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
