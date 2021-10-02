$23.15 Million in Sales Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will post sales of $23.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.29 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $15.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $94.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.52 million to $100.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $205.52 million, with estimates ranging from $130.58 million to $258.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%.

DCPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCPH opened at $34.27 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

