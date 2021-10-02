$324.24 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post sales of $324.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $316.90 million to $329.10 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $297.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNFP. Truist increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $96.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $98.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

