38,115 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after acquiring an additional 856,885 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after buying an additional 2,601,248 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,887,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,238,000 after buying an additional 49,493 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,630,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,245,000 after purchasing an additional 129,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 65.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,571,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,314,000 after buying an additional 620,978 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUN stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUN. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

