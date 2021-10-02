$4.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce sales of $4.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $4.96 billion. Square posted sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $18.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.34 billion to $20.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.63 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.78.

SQ stock opened at $239.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.91, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.53. Square has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total transaction of $48,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,894 shares of company stock worth $123,526,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth approximately $234,130,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 547.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after acquiring an additional 772,446 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

