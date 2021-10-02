$405.19 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to post $405.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $417.88 million and the lowest is $398.20 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $353.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.83 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average is $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.03. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 2.57.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

