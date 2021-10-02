44,164 Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,164 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.12% of Everbridge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 3,818.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Everbridge by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Everbridge by 21.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $152.73 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.03.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $196,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,057 shares of company stock worth $2,235,780. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.