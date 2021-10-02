47,318 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,318 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,000. Dell Technologies comprises about 2.3% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after buying an additional 150,911 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 97.2% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 756,005 shares of company stock valued at $73,963,689. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

DELL traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.78. 1,910,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,447. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.73. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

