4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,752,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,089,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in 4D pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 4D pharma by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

LBPS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,155. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. 4D pharma has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

LBPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of 4D pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 4D pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About 4D pharma

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

