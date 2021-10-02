4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,752,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,089,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in 4D pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 4D pharma by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
LBPS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,155. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. 4D pharma has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $15.50.
About 4D pharma
4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.
