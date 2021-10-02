$546.31 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will announce $546.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $539.36 million and the highest is $553.26 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $474.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Venator Materials.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.
NYSE:VNTR opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.85.
Venator Materials Company Profile
Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.
