5,920 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Acquired by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.35.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $256.31 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.78.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

