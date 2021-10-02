5,983 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. Snowflake accounts for 0.5% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $303.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.39 billion and a PE ratio of -99.58. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.50.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total value of $3,048,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 974,868 shares of company stock valued at $284,598,459 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

