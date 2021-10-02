$683.63 Million in Sales Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report $683.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $680.00 million and the highest is $690.00 million. Roku posted sales of $451.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,918,271.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $25,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,758 shares of company stock valued at $166,485,581 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 0.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 15.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 4.1% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 10.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $314.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.75 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.62 and a 200-day moving average of $362.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 1-year low of $194.80 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

