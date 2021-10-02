$8.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce $8.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.39 billion. Lennar posted sales of $6.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $27.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.19 billion to $28.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $32.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.04 billion to $33.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Lennar stock opened at $93.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

