83,575 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,080,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,586,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,165,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,694,000.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $33.33 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.77.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

