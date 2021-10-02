88mph Price Hits $43.93 on Exchanges (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. 88mph has a market capitalization of $16.60 million and approximately $414,162.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for $43.93 or 0.00091607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00056419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.36 or 0.00236406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00118177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012943 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 395,466 coins and its circulating supply is 377,860 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

