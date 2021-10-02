92,407 Shares in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of Westlake Chemical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after buying an additional 264,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.53.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.23.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

