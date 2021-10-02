Aadi Bioscience (AADI) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ: AADI) is one of 890 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aadi Bioscience to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aadi Bioscience N/A -42.00% -39.88% Aadi Bioscience Competitors -3,674.68% -115.88% -26.83%

Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aadi Bioscience’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aadi Bioscience and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aadi Bioscience 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aadi Bioscience Competitors 5026 18652 40581 779 2.57

Aadi Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.52%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 61.60%. Given Aadi Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aadi Bioscience is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aadi Bioscience $15.00 million -$4.32 million -19.33 Aadi Bioscience Competitors $1.70 billion $122.32 million -2.75

Aadi Bioscience’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aadi Bioscience. Aadi Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aadi Bioscience beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

