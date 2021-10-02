Aave (AAVE) Market Cap Tops $4.14 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $313.61 or 0.00659086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aave has traded up 16% against the US dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $4.14 billion and $332.08 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,082.59 or 0.44307042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00117962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.51 or 0.00225935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,191,090 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.