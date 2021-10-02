AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.93. 18,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,927. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELUXY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

