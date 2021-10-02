AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the August 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,971,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ABQQ opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. AB International Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.24.

AB International Group Company Profile

AB International Group Corp. is an Intellectual Property (IP) investment and licensing company. It engages in the acquisition and distribution of movies,TV show and music. The company was founded on July 29, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

