Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, an increase of 102.9% from the August 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE AWP traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 395,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 116,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 38,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 355,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

