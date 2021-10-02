Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, an increase of 102.9% from the August 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE AWP traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 395,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $6.92.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.
About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
