Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,568.56

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,568.56 ($20.49) and traded as low as GBX 1,486 ($19.41). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,500 ($19.60), with a volume of 145,307 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,568.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,538.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.95 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

