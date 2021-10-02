Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Acquired by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,958,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares during the quarter. Absolute Software makes up about 7.9% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 10.00% of Absolute Software worth $71,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 16.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the first quarter worth $442,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 19.8% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Absolute Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of ABST traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 106,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,649. The firm has a market cap of $555.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. Absolute Software Co. has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

