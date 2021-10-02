Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,528,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,822 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.38% of Acadia Healthcare worth $472,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $65.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.45. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

