ACENT Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One ACENT coin can now be bought for $0.0737 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ACENT alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,109.22 or 0.44339485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00056609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00117562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.06 or 0.00224885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.