ACoconut 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $81,693.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, ACoconut has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $613,375.80 and $81,693.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00055752 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.