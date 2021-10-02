Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ACFN stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. Acorn Energy has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.70.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

