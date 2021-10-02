Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.28). Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADMS. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 60,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 128,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

ADMS traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 62,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,013. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.