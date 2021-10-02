Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Alexandria Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,269 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 6.8% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $73,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,996,000 after acquiring an additional 422,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,733,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. increased their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

ADBE opened at $577.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.90. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $275.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

