ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,301,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 6.80% of ADTRAN worth $68,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 118.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

ADTN stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

