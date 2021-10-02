Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 954.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,648 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 17.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 23.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 21.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 182.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $70.42 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.22.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,328 shares of company stock worth $3,231,805. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

