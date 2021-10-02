Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $712,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $112.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,080 shares of company stock worth $14,692,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.