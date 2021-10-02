Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 175.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General stock opened at $209.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

