Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.38.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $510.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $252.52 and a fifty-two week high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

