Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT opened at $266.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.22 and its 200 day moving average is $266.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

