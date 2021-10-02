Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 191,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $633,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

NYSE DAL opened at $45.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

