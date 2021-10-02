Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 9,552 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,255 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 868,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after purchasing an additional 212,948 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDOC opened at $126.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.61 and its 200-day moving average is $156.86. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.57 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

