AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 138.2% from the August 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

Shares of NYSE IMPX opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.