Aeternity (AE) Price Tops $0.10

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Aeternity has a market cap of $35.15 million and $5.55 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00015712 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 390,221,329 coins and its circulating supply is 344,400,386 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.