Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $67,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 156,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 37,499 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $153.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.38. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $180.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

