Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AICAF shares. HSBC raised shares of Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. DBS Vickers raised shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 8.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS AICAF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. Air China has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $0.97.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

