Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stake Boosted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 1,221.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,443 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $35,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,364,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,724 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 92.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,149,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,156 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after purchasing an additional 980,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 529.7% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,400,000 after purchasing an additional 704,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.34.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,232,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,215,569 shares of company stock worth $326,353,826 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $173.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $108.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

